ALLISON, Robert Floyd



Robert Floyd Allison died peacefully at home on May 9, 2023. He was an Atlanta native born May 2, 1937; the only son of Hoyt and Charlotte Allison.



At Whiteford Elementary, Bob drew pictures of planes. He joined the ROTC at Bass High School. At the University of Georgia, Bob was Cadet Wing Commander and while there, he took flying lessons in a Cessna 140 and obtained his private pilot license. Bob was commissioned into the Air Force the same day as receiving his UGA degree (June 1959).



After Air Force pilot training in the T33, T34, and T37, Bob earned his wings. He flew the B-47 during the cold war and 157 missions in the B-52 during the Vietnam War. Later positions included command post controller, maintenance officer (state side and at Kunson Air Base, Korea), and squadron commander. Bob retired from the Air Force with the rank of major after 20 years of service.



His second career was with the State of Georgia, working for the Merit System, the Department of Revenue, and as Accreditation Officer for the Board of Pardons and Paroles.



In 2000, after retiring from the state, Bob enjoyed travel and spending time in the North Georgia mountains. He was an expert at packing the station wagon and then the SUV for long road trips.



Bob was also good at soldiering through lengthy battles with rheumatoid arthritis and prostate cancer.



He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 65 years, Virginia (Ginger); his sons, Greg (Renee) Allison, Murrieta CA, Derek (Cheryl) Allison, Boca Raton FL; daughter, Julie Allison, Atlanta, GA; two grandsons, Shane and Andrew.



A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at Crest Lawn Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Oak Grove United Methodist Church.



