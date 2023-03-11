X
Dark Mode Toggle

Allen, William

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ALLEN, William "Billy"

Mr. William "Billy" Allen, age 86, of College Park, passed away March 8, 2023. He was born September 24, 1936, to the late William "Bill" and Frances Elizabeth Allen. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Joann Crawford Allen. Billy was the co-owner of Allen Welding Service with his father for many years. Upon his father retiring, he became owner and ran the business until he retired. Billy was an avid hunter and outdoorsman and loved to boat and camp at Lake Lanier with his family and friends. He is survived by his daughter, Parri Stephens and her husband, Jerry; his sons, Tony Allen and his wife, Donna, ,and Scott Lanier Allen; grandchildren, Andrea Jaques and her husband, Scott, Lauren Allen, Jason Allen and his wife, Kristin; great-grandchildren, Willa, Gray, and Wade; sister, Pat Adams; his brother, Jerry Allen and his wife, Chris. A Funeral Service will be held Monday, March 13, 2023 at 2 o'clock, in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Parrott Funeral Home

8355 Senoia Road

Fairburn, GA

30213

https://www.parrottfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

It’s again time for Georgia Tech to dream big hoop dreams9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

A landmark Atlanta hotel faces foreclosure. Here’s why
13h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Family: Activist’s hands raised when shot by troopers near training center site
4h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Army Corps of Engineers pauses talks on renaming Lake Lanier, Buford Dam
7h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Army Corps of Engineers pauses talks on renaming Lake Lanier, Buford Dam
7h ago

Credit: AP

Josh Pastner out at Georgia Tech after seven seasons
11h ago
The Latest

Corn, John
1h ago
Floyd, JoAnn
1h ago
Drummond, Sandy
1h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Class 3A boys: Sandy Creek 66, Cedar Grove 38
7h ago
One of Georgia's hottest Februarys ever brings pollen clouds, azalea blooms
15h ago
Daylight saving time: When you change your clocks, do this too
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top