ALLEN, William "Billy"



Mr. William "Billy" Allen, age 86, of College Park, passed away March 8, 2023. He was born September 24, 1936, to the late William "Bill" and Frances Elizabeth Allen. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Joann Crawford Allen. Billy was the co-owner of Allen Welding Service with his father for many years. Upon his father retiring, he became owner and ran the business until he retired. Billy was an avid hunter and outdoorsman and loved to boat and camp at Lake Lanier with his family and friends. He is survived by his daughter, Parri Stephens and her husband, Jerry; his sons, Tony Allen and his wife, Donna, ,and Scott Lanier Allen; grandchildren, Andrea Jaques and her husband, Scott, Lauren Allen, Jason Allen and his wife, Kristin; great-grandchildren, Willa, Gray, and Wade; sister, Pat Adams; his brother, Jerry Allen and his wife, Chris. A Funeral Service will be held Monday, March 13, 2023 at 2 o'clock, in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800.



