X
Dark Mode Toggle

Allen, Stanley

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ALLEN, Stanley

October 18, 1955 - January 15, 2023

Stanley Allen, 67, of Decatur, GA, passed on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Celebration of life will held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 1:00 PM at Saint Phillips AME, 240 Candler Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30317. Please express your condolences on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South Dekalb Chapel.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Wendell Brock

Atlanta restaurants, chefs named semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards 7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Medical marijuana rules approved in a ‘milestone’ for sales in Georgia
8h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Multiple crashes on I-75 in metro Atlanta cause major congestion
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Marjorie Taylor Greene says running with Trump not on her radar
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Marjorie Taylor Greene says running with Trump not on her radar
7h ago

Credit: AP

ESPN’s Mel Kiper tabs Georgia Tech’s Keion White as first-round pick
12h ago
The Latest

Bowen, Mary
1h ago
Johnson, Monica
1h ago
Kettmer, Eloise
1h ago
Featured

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

From 2022: How Geoff Duncan kept his power, even after bucking Donald Trump
UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top