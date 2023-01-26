ALLEN, Stanley



October 18, 1955 - January 15, 2023



Stanley Allen, 67, of Decatur, GA, passed on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Celebration of life will held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 1:00 PM at Saint Phillips AME, 240 Candler Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30317. Please express your condolences on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South Dekalb Chapel.

