ALLEN, Stanley
October 18, 1955 - January 15, 2023
Stanley Allen, 67, of Decatur, GA, passed on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Celebration of life will held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 1:00 PM at Saint Phillips AME, 240 Candler Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30317. Please express your condolences on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South Dekalb Chapel.
Funeral Home Information
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb
Decatur, GA
30034
https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
