ALLEN, Martha Jones



Martha Jones Allen went home to be with the Lord on December 15, 2020 at the age of 97. She was preceded in death by her husband for 49 years, Milton Frank Allen, when he left this earth to be with Jesus 21 years ago. She loved Jesus and she loved her three sons, David Allen (sp. Ilka Allen), Mark Allen, and Dan Allen who survive her. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Christy Allen, Chad Allen (sp. Anna Allen), and Andrew Allen and three great grandchildren, Tristan Allen, Davis Allen, and Hannah Allen.



She was born in Decatur, Georgia where she lived most of her life. She was a resident of Kingsbridge Retirement Community and a member of Briarlake Baptist Church in Atlanta until moving to Lexington, South Carolina a few years ago to be close to family. She will be buried next to her late husband at the City of Decatur Cemetery during a graveside service Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 1 PM.

