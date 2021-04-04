ALLEN, Luke Miller



Luke Miller Allen, 35, of Atlanta, died April 1, 2021. Luke had a successful career in commercial real estate- known not only for work ethic but also for his commitment to always doing what was right. Most of all, he will be remembered as a husband, father and son, who poured his whole self into his family and friends. His favorite thing to do was going on golf-cart rides with his son and then shoot hoops. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Allen; son, Grafton Miller Allen; parents, Charles and Ruth Ann Allen; sister, Hannah Ruth Poland; and brother, Jake Miller Allen. A memorial service and reception following the service will be Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 11 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. The memorial service will also be live streamed and may be viewed at https://vimeo.com/532392540.



