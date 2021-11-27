ajc logo
X

Allen, John

File photo
Caption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ALLEN, Jr., John

John Allen, Jr., 71, passed on November 6, 2021. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021, 2:00 PM, Meadows Mortuary Chapel, 419. Interment, GA, National Cemetery. Visitation, November 26, 3-5 PM. Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Meadows Mortuary, Inc.

419 Flat Shoals Avenue, S.E.

Atlanta, GA

30316

https://www.meadowsmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Dowling, Roderick
Shaw, Ruth
Lloyd, Busch
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top