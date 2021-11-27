Allen, John

ALLEN, Jr., John
John Allen, Jr., 71, passed on November 6, 2021. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021, 2:00 PM, Meadows Mortuary Chapel, 419. Interment, GA, National Cemetery. Visitation, November 26, 3-5 PM. Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316.
Funeral Home Information
Meadows Mortuary, Inc.
419 Flat Shoals Avenue, S.E.
Atlanta, GA
30316
https://www.meadowsmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
