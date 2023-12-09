Obituaries

Allen, John

File photo
File photo
Dec 9, 2023

ALLEN, John

Mr. John Allen, 86, of Southwest Atlanta, a retiree of Nabisco passed away on November 27, 2023. Public viewing will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2023, 11:00 AM in the Chapel of F.L. Sims Funeral Home, 2968 East Point Street, East Point, Georgia 30344. The Celebration of Life service will follow at 12:00 noon. He is survived by his wife, Janice; son, Anthony; sister, Diane; and a host of other relatives and friends. F.L. Sims Funeral Home, East Point Chapel.

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Funeral Home Information

F. L. Sims Funeral Home - East Point

2968 E Point St

East Point, GA

30344

https://www.simsfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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