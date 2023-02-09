X
Dark Mode Toggle

Allen, Dorothye

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ALLEN, Dorothye

Ms. Dorothye Allen, of Mableton, GA, entered into rest on February 2, 2023. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Viewing will be today, 1 - 7 PM with a Wake from 5 - 7 at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Driver in strange Tesla crash apparently moved to rear seat6h ago

Credit: SCREENSHOT

BREAKING: Atlanta police release footage of training center shooting aftermath
6h ago

Credit: Contributed

Georgia school board picks leader after letter targeted her sexuality
11h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Suspect identified in Atlanta lounge co-owner’s shooting death
9h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Suspect identified in Atlanta lounge co-owner’s shooting death
9h ago

Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Arrest made in string of South Fulton dating app robberies
5h ago
The Latest

Moore, Roy
2h ago
Brown, George
2h ago
Couch, Henry
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA all-time points mark
In Atlanta, Harris focuses on climate change in touting Biden agenda
9h ago
Democrats agree with Senate GOP leaders: probe funding of Euro trip
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top