ALLEN, Dorothye



Ms. Dorothye Allen, of Mableton, GA, entered into rest on February 2, 2023. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Viewing will be today, 1 - 7 PM with a Wake from 5 - 7 at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.



