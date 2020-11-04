ALLEN, Clara L.



Clara L. Allen, age 89, passed on October 29, 2020. Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, 11 AM, at First Canaan Baptist Church, 589 Warren Ave, Scottdale, GA 30079. Interment, Dawn Memorial Park, Decatur, GA. Visitation, November 4, 4 PM - 8 PM. Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.

