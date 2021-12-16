ALFARO, Hugo R.



Hugo Rolando Alfaro age 83 of Atlanta passed away Monday, December 14, 2021. A funeral mass will be said Monday, December 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. There will be a procession from the funeral home to the church on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 10:00 AM. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 6-8 PM at the funeral home. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

