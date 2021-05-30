ALEXANDER, Nancy Buchan Mrs. Nancy (Buchan) Alexander passed away on May 26, 2021, at Saint Mary's Hospital in Athens, Georgia.



Nancy was born in Tallahassee, Florida on November 20, 1936, the only child of Horton and Myrick Buchan. She was a graduate of Leon County High School and Florida State University.



Nancy married George Lemuel Alexander on April 13, 1963, and they lived in Atlanta, where daughter Elisabeth was born and then Macon, Georgia, where Emily was born. The family later moved back to Atlanta and lived there for many years.



Nancy worked as a Home Economist at Rich's Department Store right out of college, eventually focusing on being a mother and homemaker. Upon reentering the work force she owned a travel agency, finally retiring as Director of Volunteer Services at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. She was an avid traveler, reader, cook and volunteer. Nancy was a loving "Ammaw" to her three grandchildren, a friend of Bill W. and a sponsor and inspiration to many others.



Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 55 years, George. She is survived by two children; Elisabeth Alexander Bobeck of Jacksonville, Florida and Emily Alexander Dorough (Joe) of Jefferson, Georgia, and three grandchildren; Ellie, Ben and Jake Dorough.



In lieu of flowers, friends may make a donation in Nancy's memory to the Atlanta Botanical Gardens at www.atlantabg.org or Canine Assistants of Milton where Nancy volunteered.



Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com



