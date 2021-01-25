ALDRIAN, Otto E.



Otto E. Aldrian, 87, of Dunwoody, GA , passed away on January 17th.



Otto was born in Linz, Austria to Fredericke & Franz Aldrian on June 11th, 1933. He graduated from Universitat Munchen. He married his lifelong sweetheart Gisela Soellner on December 28, 1954 and moved to the US shortly thereafter. Within months he was drafted into the Army. He honorably served 2 years as a Staff Sergeant and General's aid and an additional 8 years as a reservist. A 30 year employee and then Controller at Marriott, he became actively involved in the Kiwanis and Rotary Clubs. He loved to travel and was an avid boater boating on Lake Lanier in his sailboats and houseboat. He loved all Atlanta sports teams and was a big fan of the Georgia Bulldogs.



Otto is survived by his wife Gisela, his son Douglas (granddaughter Lauren Hebb), daughter Karen Skiba, (Grandson Jake and son-in-law James). Family and friends in Germany and Austria.



In lieu of flowers, a donation to his favorite charity St Jude Children's Hospital.



The Aldrian family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Mansions of Sandy Springs for their loving and compassionate support.



