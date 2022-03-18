AGEE, George S.



George Spencer Agee passed peacefully in his home on February 27, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 85. George will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 62 years, Linda Agee. His memory will live on in his children Keith (Dawn) Agee, Kevin Agee, and Heather (Larry) Shyer. The legacy he leaves behind will carry on through his grandchildren Kayla Sewell, Matthew (Mary) Agee, Benjamin (Tiffany) Agee, Nick Shyer, Amanda Shyer, Morgan Agee, Jacob (Amber) Martin, Damon Martin, Kyle Martin, Chelsie Hamilton, and Zachary Martin, as well as his 12 great grandchildren. In 1961, George graduated with a B.A. in Business Administration from Lenoir Rhyne College. This was preceded by an undergraduate degree from University of North Carolina. Shortly after, he received an Honorable Discharge from the US Navy Reserve after 7 years of service. George continued his life with a successful career in Sales and Marketing, while balancing his time with family and friends. His passion was playing golf, but his life riches are found in his family and friends surrounding him. George was a man of integrity and full of character. He was a loving husband, wonderful father, and memorable grandfather and great-grandfather. Those who love him will miss him deeply, but George will forever be in the hearts of all he touched. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly ask for donations given in his behalf to the American Cancer Society. A service of celebration for the life of George will be Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, Marietta, GA A reception will follow.



