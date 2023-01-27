Actman, Steven

ACTMAN, Jr., Steven



Ronald



Steven Ronald Actman, Jr. "Ron", left our presence to bask in the infinite sunlight of a distant shore on January 16, 2023.



Ron was born August 8, 1956, to Steven Actman and Shirley June Dalhoff Actman in Mobile, AL.



He spent most of his life as an Atlantan, though his favorite childhood summers were those spent in Mobile, fishing the causeway for crabs, later to be in Grandma's gumbo.



He worked and lived as The Chimney Sweep and watched Atlanta grow from her rooftops. Each Christmas, he would bring joy to children with a scrap of red felt he would 'find' in their chimneys.



Ron loved traveling, camping, fishing, diving, spelunking, and all things leisure or adventure, especially if laced with danger. In his youth, he hitchhiked his way to Oaxaca, Mexico. Grilling and smoking meats were his passion, Gardening tomatoes and herb his superpower. His tomatoes were enjoyed far and wide, once as a wedding gift.



Most of all, he loved the company of friends, old and new or soon-to-be. He never left anyone in the past. He uplifted people when they needed it most, took older ladies to lunch, and earned 'Crazy Ron' as a nickname from a young friend.



His easy smile drew us all in. His kindness, generosity, and unpredictable antics kept us there. He was genuine, steadfast, and true.



He was preceded in death by his beautiful mother, June Actman; loving sister, Sandy Actman Benson; and his best friend, Maggie.



He is survived by his life partner, Tammie Dull Coggin; father, Steve Actman; sister Sherry and husband, Dennis May; and numerous nieces, nephews, and grand.



A memorial celebration will be held Saturday, February 4, 2-6 PM at the American Legion in Avondale Estates. In lieu of flowers, Ron would rather you buy yourself a Miller Lite!

