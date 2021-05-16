<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">ABSHER, Trey<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Born August 1981, Trey Edward Absher, 39, from Jonesboro, GA, went to be with the Lord on May 2, 2021. He was a wonderful person who deeply cared about his friends and family. He had a great smile and was good hearted, always trying to help others and quick to assist anyone in trouble. His two daughters and his stepson were the most important people in his life, however, and they "walked with his heart." He was taken too soon and will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. </font><br/>