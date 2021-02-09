AARON, Henry L. "Hank"



The Horatio Alger Association mourns the loss of Henry L. "Hank" Aaron, legendary baseball Hall of Famer and 1978 Horatio Alger Award recipient. Mr. Aaron was a generous philanthropist who was dedicated to advancing the Association's mission of ensuring the American dream for future generations. His contributions have helped provide scholarships for students who have experienced significant adversity and financial hardship yet remain dedicated to pursuing a college degree.



We are grateful to Mr. Aaron for his support of our organization and extend our deepest condolences to his wife Billye, and his family and friends.

