Judge orders former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos to jail

A federal judge on Sunday denied a request made by George Papadopoulos to delay his sentence after he pleaded guilty last year to lying to FBI agents investigating Russian election meddling.

Papadopoulos, who served as a foreign policy adviser for Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election, was sentenced in September to 14 days in jail.

He argued in a motion submitted to the court that his sentence should be delayed in light of a separate case challenging special counsel Robert Mueller’s authority, Reuters reported.

However, U.S. District Court Judge Randy Moss rejected the argument, saying in a 13-page ruling Sunday that Papadopoulos “failed to demonstrate that the D.C. Circuit is likely to conclude that the appointment of the Special Counsel was unlawful – and, indeed, he has failed even to show that the appeal raises a ‘close question’ that ‘very well could be decided’ against the Special Counsel,” according to Politico.

Officials with the federal Bureau of Prisons set Papadopoulos to surrender Monday at a correctional camp in Wisconsin, CNN reported.

He pleaded guilty in October 2017 to making false statements to the FBI.