Black Friday 2018: Shoppers rush through doors at Charlotte mall for the best deals

Black Friday initially got its name from the negative aspects of the day, such as traffic, massive crowds and long lines.

While some still view it as negative-sounding, many around the country view Black Friday as a positive day full of hundreds of shopping deals.

At Concord Mills Thursday evening, shoppers pushed and sprinted through the doors, rushing to get the best Black Friday deals.

Shoppers from across the area and at different malls waited for hours for the doors to open.

"Just a tradition. I come with my son now,” shopper Teresa Bailey said.

"I just jet in and jet out to get my shirts for $29,” shopper Michael Whittiker said.

Concord Mill officials expected the 8,000 parking spots to fill up quickly. They also expect around 60,000 people to come through the mall on Black Friday.

"It's good exercise, get out the house, walk off the food and see what you can find,” shopper Marvin Matthews said.

"It's totes worth the wait,” Whittiker said.

Black Friday is also known as one of the busiest shopping days of the year, with lines of shoppers forming the night before, people waiting to snag good holiday deals.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they will be placing additional patrols around major shopping centers.

Police Capt. Ryan Kendall said these places include North Lake Mall and South Park Mall.