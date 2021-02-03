X

Wisconsin prosecutors seek Kyle Rittenhouse arrest, higher bond

In this image from video provided by the Kenosha County district attorney, Kyle Rittenhouse poses for a photo at Pudgy's Pub in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin,, on Jan. 5, the day he was arraigned on charges related to the killing of two people at an August protest in Kenosha. Prosecutors presented this photo and others as evidence of Rittenhouse consorting with white supremacists, citing the use of the “OK” sign, which has been co-opted as a sign of “white power.” Rittenhouse's attorney said he is not and has never been a member of a white supremacist group. (Courtesy of Kenosha County District Attorney via AP)
Credit: Uncredited

By The Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors asked a judge Wednesday for a new arrest warrant for an Illinois teen charged with shooting three people, killing two of them, during an anti-police protest in Wisconsin after he apparently violated his bail conditions.

Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly failed to inform the court of his change of address within 48 hours of moving, Kenosha County prosecutors alleged in a motion filed with Judge Bruce Schroeder. The motion asks Schroeder to issue an arrest warrant and increase Rittenhouse’s bail by $200,000.

Rittenhouse is charged with multiple counts, including homicide, in connection with the protests in August. Prosecutors allege he had responded to a militia’s call to protect businesses in Kenosha and opened fire on three men, killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, has maintained he acted in self-defense.

He surrendered to police the day after the shootings but was released after he posted a $2 million bond. Conservative groups covered the expense.

“He posted no money so he has no financial stake in the bond,” prosecutors said in their motion Wednesday. “He is already facing the most serious possible criminal charges and life in prison, so in comparison, potential future criminal penalties are insignificant.”

A woman who answered the phone at the office of Rittenhouse’s attorney, Mark Reynolds, had no comment Wednesday.

