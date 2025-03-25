White House says Russia and Ukraine agree to stop fighting in Black Sea

The agreements came after three days of intense negotiations in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, during which delegations from Ukraine and Russia met separately with U.S. mediators.

The White House released two different statements saying it had separately struck deals with Ukraine and Russia on the maritime and energy attacks. The statements added that Washington, Kyiv and Moscow welcomed the involvement of third countries in “supporting the implementation of the energy and maritime agreements.”

Although the agreements marked a breakthrough in the White House’s efforts to reach a cease-fire, even limited, in Ukraine after three years of full-scale war, they did not appear to extract major concessions from Russia, the aggressor country.

Kyiv and Moscow have an interest in stopping strikes on their respective energy facilities, which have caused pain for both sides. Russia, in particular, stands to gain from a cease-fire in the Black Sea, where repeated Ukrainian attacks have forced its navy into retreat.

While President Vladimir Putin of Russia has portrayed himself as being open to demands from President Trump, like halting the strikes on energy facilities or security in the Black Sea, they are goals that the Kremlin has in the past pursued and seen as beneficial to itself.

Putin rejected an earlier proposal from the United States, which Ukraine agreed to, for a total 30-day cease-fire. He said a broader truce would have to include a halt to Western military aid to Ukraine and to the country’s mobilization efforts — two conditions that are nonstarters for Ukraine.

Ukraine and Russia are now expected to hammer out details for implementing the maritime and energy cease-fire. Rustem Umerov, who led his country’s delegation in Riyadh, said “additional technical consultations” would have to be held as soon as possible for “the implementation, monitoring and control of the arrangements.”

Both countries had already agreed last week to halt strikes on energy facilities, but they had yet to implement the agreement and quickly accused each other of continuing attacks on energy sites.

Both Russia and Ukraine also rely on the Black Sea for commodity exports. In mid-2022, they brokered a deal allowing Ukraine to ship grain through the sea, but Russia withdrew from the agreement a year later, arguing that Western sanctions were severely limiting its ability to export agricultural products.