Nation & World News

When is the next total solar eclipse in the U.S.?

If you missed North America's total solar eclipse or if you caught the eclipse bug, there are more chances to see the sun disappear
The moon covers most of the the sun as it approaches the total solar eclipse, as seen from the summit of Saddleback Mountain, Monday, April 8, 2024, near Rangeley, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The moon covers most of the the sun as it approaches the total solar eclipse, as seen from the summit of Saddleback Mountain, Monday, April 8, 2024, near Rangeley, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
By ADITHI RAMAKRISHNAN – Associated Press
17 minutes ago

DALLAS (AP) — Whether you saw the moon completely block the sun, were foiled by cloudy weather or weren’t along the path of Monday’s total solar eclipse, there are still more chances to catch a glimpse.

Here's what to know about upcoming solar spectacles:

When is the next total solar eclipse?

Total solar eclipses happen about every year or two or three, due to a precise alignment of the sun, moon and Earth. They can occur anywhere across the globe, usually in remote areas like the South Pacific.

Save the date: The next full solar eclipse, in 2026, will pass over the northern fringes of Greenland, Iceland and Spain.

When will the next totality be visible from the U.S.?

The next U.S. taste of totality comes in 2033 when an eclipse brushes Alaska and Russia. And in 2044, one will cross Greenland and western Canada, touching swaths of North Dakota and Montana.

An eclipse on the scale of Monday's event won't happen again until Aug. 12, 2045.

“But it will be pretty spectacular,” said Mary Urquhart, a planetary scientist at the University of Texas at Dallas. “It’s going to go coast to coast.”

That eclipse will first greet viewers in Northern California, slicing through Utah, Colorado and Mississippi on its way to Cape Canaveral, Florida.

What are other celestial events besides solar eclipses?

You can reuse eclipse glasses to look for sunspots — dark, planet-sized spots that appear on the sun due to tangled magnetic fields.

A partial lunar eclipse in September will be visible over Europe and much of Asia, Africa, North America and South America.

Several meteor showers and supermoons will also grace the skies through 2024, as they do every year.

Space enthusiasts can also visit a local planetarium or science center. The planetarium at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, will stay open the weekend after the eclipse to offer themed shows and a guided sunset meditation.

“People will want to come back, and want to learn more," said director Dayna Thompson.

ExploreAn AJC reporter took a Delta eclipse flight. Here’s what it was like

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

People watch as the moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People use special glasses to watch a total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico, Monday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Couples to be wed exchange rings just before totality during a solar eclipse during a mass wedding ceremony at Trenton Community Park, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Trenton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

‘Be prepared,’ CDC tells state leaders after bird flu found in Texas1h ago

Credit: Karl L. Moore/Mooreshots LLC

Home Depot Backyard could be redeveloped into entertainment complex
2h ago

Credit: File photo

A.M. ATL: The long and winding City Hall corruption case
2h ago

Credit: NYT

Trump’s abortion stance faces Georgia backlash on both sides of the issue
48m ago

Credit: NYT

Trump’s abortion stance faces Georgia backlash on both sides of the issue
48m ago

Credit: contributed

Here’s where the tick that causes meat allergy is found in Georgia
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

UK's David Cameron heads to Washington for Ukraine talks after meeting Donald Trump in...
7m ago
Swiss women score a landmark climate win in a court decision that could ripple across...
15m ago
Tesla settles lawsuit over man's death in a crash involving its semi-autonomous driving...
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Richard Watkins

AJC honors Hank Aaron back in the glittering lights
When is the next total solar eclipse in the U.S.?
17m ago
The day the lights went down on the Masters