Visit by COVID-infected official closes Washington Monument

“It really is putting your own interest over the health and safety of park staff, is what it comes down to,” she said.

Goodwin said in an email that “the health and safety of the public and our employees is our top priority.”

“Interior has an incredible team of more than 60 public health professionals on staff that have been leading the Department’s pandemic response efforts with the Secretary and other members of leadership over the past year,” he said.

Goodwin said the Washington Monument, normally one of the capital’s most visited sites, would reopen Monday, with tickets going on sale Sunday.

The closure comes after the Interior Department disclosed Wednesday, after an inquiry from The Washington Post, that Bernhardt had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bernhardt was quarantining and was currently without symptoms, Goodwin said in an email that day. Interior officials did not respond to questions Thursday and Friday about the secretary’s current condition. Nor have they said how Bernhardt may have been exposed.

The National Park Service has been requiring members of the public to wear face masks and take other COVID-19 precautions at the monument since at least Oct. 1. Goodwin said no park worker at the monument has tested positive for COVID-19 since then.

Bernhardt had been wearing a mask and otherwise following recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention throughout his visit, Goodwin said.

Eleanor Holmes Norton, the capital’s representative in Congress, wrote to the National Park Service head earlier this month, saying she was concerned the monument was not being operated safely and asking that it be shut down.

Norton cited reports that “visitors are not uniformly following mask and social-distancing guidelines while on federal property, including inside the Washington Monument’s elevator.”

“These behaviors put NPS employees and the public at significant risk,” she said.

In the letter, Norton said she had learned of four infections and one hospitalization among park service workers on the National Mall, which includes the Washington Monument. Goodwin did not immediately respond to questions about coronavirus infections among park service employees and other Interior staffers on Friday.