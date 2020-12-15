Video shows Chicago officers storming into wrong home

“I respect the independence of COPA, but give me a break that we didn’t put this video out in all this time. It’s ridiculous, it really is.” - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot

As the scene was captured by body cameras officers on the scene were wearing, “I’m just standing there, terrified, humiliated, not even understanding why in that moment this is happening to me,” she said.

Neither the police department nor COPA would comment on the investigation. COPA spokesman Ephraim Eaddy would only say that under city policy the only videos it will release before an investigation is complete are those in which an officer has fired a weapon or in incidents when there is great bodily injury.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration tried to prevent the footage from being aired on television in an emergency court filing Monday, which a federal judge rejected.

Young’s attorney, Keenan Saulter, blasted the city’s handling of the case.

“This city has a history of attempting to cover up unfavorable video,” Saulter told the Chicago Tribune. “That’s all we’re dealing with here.”

On Tuesday, Lightfoot told reporters the incident happened before she took office in May 2019 and blamed COPA for not releasing it earlier.

“I respect the independence of COPA, but give me a break that we didn’t put this video out in all this time,” she said at an unrelated news briefing. “It’s ridiculous, it really is.”

She said concerns about officers searching the wrong homes has led to changes in search warrant protocol.

“I’m not going to sit here and tell you that we’ve solved every problem, but we responded to what we were seeing was way too many circumstances of officers going into the wrong home,” she said.