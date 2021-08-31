UK vets euthanize alpaca with bovine TB after public battle

Several veterinarians backed her cause, but earlier this month a High Court judge rejected Macdonald’s request for a temporary injunction to stop the killing order and reopen the case.

Caption Helen Macdonald, the owner of Geronimo the alpaca, speaks to the media after the animal was taken away on a trailer to an undisclosed location. The controversial camelid was sentenced to death after twice testing positive for bovine tuberculosis. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP) Credit: Ben Birchall Credit: Ben Birchall

Bovine TB can devastate cattle herds and hurt farm revenues. Britain has been culling animals — chiefly badgers — to stop its spread for a decade, but the practice remains contentious.

The government said 27,000 cattle were slaughtered in 2020 to curb the spread of the disease.

"This is a terribly sad situation and our sympathies remain with all those affected by this devastating disease,” said U.K. Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss.

Caption Geronimo the alpaca reportedly was euthanized Tuesday. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP) Credit: Andrew Matthews Credit: Andrew Matthews

“No one wants to have to cull infected animals if it can be avoided. But we need to follow the scientific evidence and cull animals that have tested positive for bTB to minimize spread of this insidious disease and ultimately eradicate the biggest threat to animal health in this country,” she said.