UK vets euthanize alpaca with bovine TB after public battle

Geronimo the alpaca twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis, and the government Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) reportedly euthanized the animal Tuesday. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
Geronimo the alpaca twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis, and the government Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) reportedly euthanized the animal Tuesday. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

National & World News
By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago

LONDON — British government veterinarians on Tuesday killed Geronimo, an alpaca whose sentence of death for carrying bovine tuberculosis made international headlines and pitted animal activists against the state.

Veterinary staff in blue overalls, masks and goggles, backed by police officers, arrived at the western England farm where the animal lives and took Geronimo from his pen. The scene was witnessed by animal activists and journalists who have camped out at the farm in Wickwar, 110 miles west of London, vowing to stop the killing.

Veterinary staff, who arrived with a police escort, surround Geronimo before the animal was taken away on a trailer Tuesday to an undisclosed location. (Claire Hayhurst/PA via AP)
Veterinary staff, who arrived with a police escort, surround Geronimo before the animal was taken away on a trailer Tuesday to an undisclosed location. (Claire Hayhurst/PA via AP)

The Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs confirmed the animal had been euthanized.

The controversial camelid was sentenced to death after twice testing positive for bovine TB. His owner, Helen Macdonald, argued the tests had produced false positives and battled for a third test.

Several veterinarians backed her cause, but earlier this month a High Court judge rejected Macdonald’s request for a temporary injunction to stop the killing order and reopen the case.

Helen Macdonald, the owner of Geronimo the alpaca, speaks to the media after the animal was taken away on a trailer to an undisclosed location. The controversial camelid was sentenced to death after twice testing positive for bovine tuberculosis. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
Helen Macdonald, the owner of Geronimo the alpaca, speaks to the media after the animal was taken away on a trailer to an undisclosed location. The controversial camelid was sentenced to death after twice testing positive for bovine tuberculosis. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

Bovine TB can devastate cattle herds and hurt farm revenues. Britain has been culling animals — chiefly badgers — to stop its spread for a decade, but the practice remains contentious.

The government said 27,000 cattle were slaughtered in 2020 to curb the spread of the disease.

"This is a terribly sad situation and our sympathies remain with all those affected by this devastating disease,” said U.K. Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss.

Geronimo the alpaca reportedly was euthanized Tuesday. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
Geronimo the alpaca reportedly was euthanized Tuesday. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

“No one wants to have to cull infected animals if it can be avoided. But we need to follow the scientific evidence and cull animals that have tested positive for bTB to minimize spread of this insidious disease and ultimately eradicate the biggest threat to animal health in this country,” she said.

