Two law firms targeted by Trump sue over executive orders that sought to punish them

The firms say the days-old orders have already affected their business, with Jenner & Block saying that one client has been notified by the Justice Department that the firm cannot attend a meeting at the building next week.

“That client therefore will either need to attend the meeting without outside counsel or would need to retain new outside counsel before April 3,” the lawsuit says.

Targeted law firms have taken different approaches to executive orders that threaten to upend their business model and chill their legal practice. Besides the two that sued on Friday, the law firm of Perkins Coie, also challenged the Trump order in court and succeeded in getting a judge to temporarily block enforcement. The Paul Weiss firm, by contrast, cut a deal with the White House days after being targeted, with its chairman saying that the order presented an “existential crisis” for the firm and that he wasn’t sure it could have survived a protracted fight with the Trump administration.

The executive order against Jenner & Block this week stemmed from the fact that the firm once employed Andrew Weissmann, a lawyer who served on special counsel Robert Mueller’s team that investigated Trump during his first term in office. Weissmann left the firm four years ago.

Mueller has retired from WilmerHale, but the White House executive order from Thursday mentions him as well as another retired partner and a current partner who all served on Mueller’s team.

“While most litigation requires discovery to unearth retaliatory motive, the Order makes no secret of its intent to punish WilmerHale for its past and current representations of clients before the Nation’s courts and for its perceived connection to the views that Mr. Mueller expressed as Special Counsel,” the WilmerHale lawsuit says.

Other developments

President Trump signed an executive order to end collective bargaining with federal labor unions in agencies with national security missions, citing authority under a 1978 law. The action, signed late Thursday, appears to touch most of the federal government. Affected agencies include the Departments of State, Defense, Veterans Affairs, Energy, Health and Human Services, Treasury, Justice and Commerce and the part of Homeland Security responsible for border security.

A U.S. judge in Washington state has blocked enforcement of President Trump’s order banning transgender people from serving in the military, the second nationwide injunction against the policy. The order from U.S. District Court Judge Benjamin Settle in Tacoma came in a case brought by several long-serving transgender service members who say the ban is discriminatory, and damaging to their careers and reputations. U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes in Washington, D.C., similarly issued an order blocking the policy last week but then put her own ruling temporarily on hold pending the government’s appeal.

A federal judge temporarily blocked the Labor Department from implementing parts of President Trump’s executive orders aimed at curbing DEI efforts among federal contractors and grant recipients. Judge Matthew Kennelly of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois halted the Labor Department from requiring federal contractors or grant recipients from certifying that they don’t operate in violation of Trump’s order.

