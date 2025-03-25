Trump intel officials testify on threat from drug cartels as Dems press them on leak of attack plans

As the hearing unfolded, Republican senators focused on China and the fentanyl scourge, while Democrats ripped the leaders over the security breach.

“If this information had gotten out, American lives could have been lost,” Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the intelligence committee said of the exposed Signal messages. Added Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon: “I am of the view that there ought to be resignations.” “An embarrassment,” said Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, who shouted down CIA Director John Ratcliffe as he demanded answers.

Gabbard and other officials noted the nation’s longstanding security concerns, including international terrorism and the threat she said was posed by countries including Russia, China, Iran, China and North Korea.

“The direction for the FBI is to track down any individuals with any terrorist ties whatsoever, whether it be ISIS or another foreign terrorist organization,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “And now to include the new designations of the cartels, down south and elsewhere.”

Tuesday’s hearing took place one day after news broke that several top national security officials in the Republican administration, including Ratcliffe, Gabbard and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, texted attack plans for military strikes in Yemen to a group chat in a secure messaging app that included the editor-in-chief for The Atlantic.

The text chain “contained operational details of forthcoming strikes on Iran-backed Houthi-rebels in Yemen, including information about targets, weapons the U.S. would be deploying, and attack sequencing,” journalist Jeffrey Goldberg reported. The strikes began two hours after Goldberg received the details.

The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee, Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, said he will demand answers in a separate hearing on Wednesday.