Trump announces new auto tariffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced tariffs on auto imports, a move that the White House claims would foster domestic manufacturing but could also put a financial squeeze on automakers that depend on global supply chains.
Trump detailed the economic strategy at a 4 p.m. news conference, where he spelled out his plan to tax foreign-made autos and parts, which could be complicated as even U.S. automakers source their components from around the world.
Shares in General Motors fell roughly 2.8% in trading Wednesday. Ford’s stock was up slightly. Shares in Stellantis, the owner of Jeep and Chrysler, have dropped 3.2%.
Trump has long said that tariffs against auto imports would be a defining policy of his presidency, betting that the costs created by the taxes would cause more production to relocate in the United States. But U.S. and foreign automakers with domestic plants still depend on Canada, Mexico and other nations for parts and finished vehicles.
On Monday, Trump cited plans by South Korean automaker Hyundai to build a $5.8 billion steel plant in Louisiana as evidence that tariffs would bring back manufacturing jobs.
The auto tariffs are part of a broader reshaping of global relations by Trump, who plans to impose what he calls “reciprocal” taxes on April 2 that would match the tariffs, sales taxes charged by other nations.
Trump has already placed a 20% import tax on all imports from China for its role in the production of fentanyl. He similarly placed 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, with a lower 10% tax on Canadian energy products. Parts of the Mexico and Canada tariffs have been suspended, including the taxes on autos after automakers objected and Trump responded by giving them a 30-day reprieve that is set to expire in April.
The president has also imposed 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports. He also plans tariffs on computer chips, pharmaceutical drugs, lumber and copper.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Georgia Kia and Hyundai plants to get steel from new $6B Louisiana factory
Hyundai Motor Group announced plans at the White House on Monday to invest $21 billion in its U.S. vehicle supply chain, including a steel factory in Louisiana.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Savannah’s bridge is anchored on the riverbank. So how could it topple?
The federal agency investigating Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse lists Savannah's Talmadge Bridge as susceptible to vessel strikes despite piers being located on riverbank.
Brewing at the CDC: Five top resignations and ‘potentially catastrophic’ cuts
The Atlanta-based CDC is already dealing with hundreds of laid-off staff and restrictions on communication that make it difficult for some to accomplish their basic work.
How Atlanta played a role in the record-breaking ‘Othello on Broadway’ revival
The revival of Shakespeare's classic tragedy, directed by Kenny Leon, breaks Broadway records.