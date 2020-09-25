Trooper quietly buried amid scrutiny over Black man’s death

State Police have refused to release that letter or any details of how the highway crash occurred. And despite mounting pressure, the agency has repeatedly refused to release body-camera footage from Greene's arrest, citing the ongoing state and federal investigations.

On Friday, masked mourners, many in dress-blue trooper uniforms, packed the New Chapel Hill Baptist Church where Hollingsworth had been a member, filling its parking lots to capacity on a misty and overcast day.

The services were closed to the public despite a major police presence that included contingency plans for snipers, drones and a SWAT team to respond to any large disturbance, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the plans who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Troopers stand at ease with their hands folded, across from some of the family and friends that witnessed the burial services for Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 in West Monroe, La. Hollingsworth was killed in a car crash hours after he was told he would be fired for his role in the in-custody death of a Black man. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

The plans underscored the growing tension in communities around the country where demonstrators have taken to the streets to protest racial injustice and the killing of Black people by police.

While no protests materialized around the funeral, activists planned a march to the Governor's Mansion later Friday in Baton Rouge “for all those affected by violence or death at the hands of law enforcement officers.”

This undated photo provided by his family in September 2020 shows Ronald Greene. Authorities initially said Greene died in May 2019 after crashing his vehicle into a tree following a high-speed chase in rural northern Louisiana that began over an unspecified traffic violation. But Greene’s family alleges troopers used excessive force and “brutalized” him while taking him into custody. (Family photo via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Gov. John Bel Edwards was not in attendance at Friday’s ceremony, which included a State Police honor guard and escort for Hollingsworth, who served nearly three decades in law enforcement.

Unlike other trooper deaths, Hollingsworth’s was not announced internally by the agency’s superintendent, Col. Kevin Reeves.

“The Hollingsworth family has elected to have a private ceremony for family and friends and asks for privacy at this time,” said Lt. Nick Manale, a State Police spokesman. “Retired departmental personnel and active duty troopers who pass away in a non-line-of-duty death are afforded Honor Guard representation based on the requests of the family.”

An online fundraiser for the trooper’s family said Hollingsworth would be remembered for his “quick, contagious smile and his dedication” to his schoolteacher wife of 21 years and their teenage son.