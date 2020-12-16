Third man caught, charged in November slaying in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Ja’Qwaray Hollingshed, 21, on Tuesday after being called to the scene of an attempted carjacking in Macon. While looking for a suspect, deputies spotted and chased down Hollingshed.

He was charged with murder, two counts of armed robbery, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault in the death of 49-year-old Romero Gonzalez at a west Macon apartment complex.