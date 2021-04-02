Suspect in 5 shootings found dead in Nashville hotel room

Michael Lynn Tucker, 48, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after police breached the room’s door and used a drone to look inside, Metro Nashville police spokeswoman Kris Mumford said.

Marshals went to the La Quinta hotel to arrest Tucker on charges that he killed three people and wounded two others in a shooting in a Memphis neighborhood last Friday, Mumford said. Tucker was placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s most-wanted list after the Memphis shooting.