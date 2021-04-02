X

Suspect in 5 shootings found dead in Nashville hotel room

By The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A suspect in the shooting of five people in Tennessee fired shots at U.S. Marshals who went to a Nashville hotel to arrest him Thursday before he was found dead inside a room, authorities said.

Michael Lynn Tucker, 48, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after police breached the room’s door and used a drone to look inside, Metro Nashville police spokeswoman Kris Mumford said.

Marshals went to the La Quinta hotel to arrest Tucker on charges that he killed three people and wounded two others in a shooting in a Memphis neighborhood last Friday, Mumford said. Tucker was placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s most-wanted list after the Memphis shooting.

As Marshals approached the hotel room Thursday morning, Tucker fired three shots at them, Mumford said. No one was hit, and Marshals did not return fire, she said.

SWAT negotiators tried to make contact with Tucker, but he did not respond. Police entered the room several hours after the first arrest attempt.

