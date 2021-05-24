Stocks start higher on Wall Street with help from tech

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, starting the week on a positive note following two straight weeks of losses for most major indexes.
The S&P 500 was up 0.6% in the early going Monday. Semiconductor companies were doing especially well in early trading, with Nvidia and Micron both up more than 2%. Virgin Galactic jumped 17% after the company made its first rocket-powered flight from New Mexico to the fringe of space in a manned shuttle over the weekend.
Overseas markets were mixed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.61%.
European benchmarks were little changed Monday after a mixed close in Asia that echoed a similar end to last week on Wall Street.
France’s CAC 40 inched up 0.1% in early trading to 6,395.50, Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.2% to 7,032.32. Germany’s markets were closed for a holiday.
The Japanese government is preparing to extend a “state of emergency” to curb coronavirus infections in some areas, beyond the initial ending date of May 31, because of concerns over outbreaks ahead of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, set to begin in July.
The uneven rollout of vaccinations against COVID-19 remains a risk factor for regional markets. Vaccinations have gradually started in Japan, for medical professionals and the elderly, and a separate effort to inoculate people at different sites began Monday. So far, about 5% of the population has gotten at least one shot.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei added 0.2% to finish at 28,364.61. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.4% to 3,144.30, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2% to 7,045.90. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.2% to 28,412.26, while the Shanghai Composite edged up 0.3% to 3,497.28.