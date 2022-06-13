Southern Baptists who backed open abuse review win key roles

A blistering 288-page report by Guidepost, released May 22 after a seven-month investigation, detailed how Executive Committee members and staff had mishandled abuse cases, stonewalled numerous survivors and prioritized protecting the SBC from liability.

The Executive Committee’s election of new officers appeared to signal a willingness to follow through on the Guidepost investigation.

The committee’s new chairperson, Wellman, who was elected with nearly two-thirds of a vote, had been a part of last year's push, enabling Guidepost to do a more robust investigation — a move that proved to be crucial to the outside firm's work.

Explore Southern Baptist leaders act to address news of sex abuse in churches

Both Wellman and Sons said during a Monday news conference that they were reluctant to interpret what their election means for SBC’s future. Both agreed that waiving attorney-client privilege was a key moment for the committee and the SBC.

“The information we’ve learned (because of the waiver) has been eye-opening to many,” Wellman said.

Sons said he supported waiving attorney-client privilege because he “wanted to do what was right and carry out the will of the messengers.”

The Guidepost report revealed that committee staff had for years secretly maintained a database of accused church staff members, despite claiming publicly that maintaining such a list would violate churches’ right to self-governance. The committee subsequently made the list public.

Two of the three candidates defeated in Monday’s elections — Robertson and Shinkle — were state chapter leaders of the Conservative Baptist Network, a group seeking to pull the conservative denomination even further to the right.

But the Executive Committee’s votes aren’t necessarily a signal for how the overall annual meeting of church representatives will vote.

The Conservative Baptist Network has mobilized behind assertions that the SBC is drifting left on matters such as theology and racial ideology — claims that are in dispute across the convention. The CBN has endorsed Florida pastor Tom Ascol in an election for SBC president that will also feature Texas pastor Bart Barber.

During Monday’s meeting, Willie McLaurin, the Executive Committee’s interim president and CEO, said “there is no network of churches without their share of challenges.”

“Challenges are opportunities for God to move us from our comfort zone to our creativity zone,” he said, stressing the need for the denomination to unify and find solutions.

SBC president Ed Litton, whose successor will be chosen this week, said he believes the denomination will move in the right direction.

“We can trust the people to ultimately do what is wise and right,” he said.

___

Smith reported from Pittsburgh.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Combined Shape Caption Willie McLaurin, interim president and CEO of the Southern Baptist Convention's Executive Committee, speaks during the Southern Baptist Convention in Anaheim, Calif., on Monday, June 13, 2022. (John McCoy/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: John McCoy Credit: John McCoy Combined Shape Caption Willie McLaurin, interim president and CEO of the Southern Baptist Convention's Executive Committee, speaks during the Southern Baptist Convention in Anaheim, Calif., on Monday, June 13, 2022. (John McCoy/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: John McCoy Credit: John McCoy