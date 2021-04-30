South Dakota governor sues for fireworks at Mount Rushmore

Last year's event drew concerns about wildfires set off by the fireworks, as well as protests from Lakota activists. Fireworks were canceled after 2009 because of fire danger from a pine beetle infestation.

President Donald Trump smiles at Mount Rushmore National Memorial on July 3, near Keystone, South Dakota. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Noem's attorneys argue in the lawsuit that the surrounding forest has sufficiently recovered from the pine beetle infestation. But last month the park service had to close the monument for several days as firefighters battled wildfires within the park grounds. The wildfires in part prompted Noem to declare a state of emergency until June, citing "widespread drought conditions, low humidity, high wind and high temperatures that create serious peril for our state."

But the governor in court filings invoked a spirit of patriotism to argue the show should go on, quoting former presidents from John Adams to George H.W. Bush.

President Donald Trump watches a flyover by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels at Mount Rushmore National Memorial. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

“Mount Rushmore is the very best place to celebrate America’s birthday and all that makes our country special,” Noem said in a statement. “After telling us they’d ‘circle back,’ the Biden administration has not responded to our request to uphold the Memorandum of Agreement ... to host a safe and responsible national celebration and fireworks show."

The governor, closely allied to Trump, has headlined conservative events around the nation and is considered to be a potential name on the 2024 GOP presidential ticket. Last year’s Mount Rushmore event gave Noem an opportunity to enter Trump’s orbit as she joined him on the flight back to Washington.