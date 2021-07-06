Sisters in Florida condo collapse buried in same coffin

The Rev. Juan J. Sosa asked for continued prayers.

“We still have about 15 of our other parishioners missing," he said. The pastor reminded those in attendance that death does not define them, saying God's strength is always present, especially in trials.

Family members wiped away tears and clung to each other in emotional embraces throughout the service, especially during the singing of “Amazing Grace” as the caskets were being carried out of the church at the end.

Caption Three hearses wait to leave during the funeral for Marcus Guara and his family in Miami Beach, Florida. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

“May we all connect with family as Lucia would. May we all move with grace as Emma would. May we all be as devoted and loyal as Marcus and Anaely were,” Rodriguez said.

Marcus Guara's cousin, Peter Milián, encouraged others to follow the family's example by fully embracing the present moment and loving those around them.

“This cooler than cool guy melted all over his daughters. He loved being a father,” Milián said, describing how he proudly participated in Lucia's made-up news shows and Emma's obstacle courses.

A competitive athlete and successful salesman, Marcus, 52, enjoyed life’s small pleasures the most, such as walking on the beach with his family. Anaely was a thinker and problem solver, a protective mother who embraced Emma’s creativity and was Lucia’s role model, Rodriguez said.

Caption Pallbearers wheel a casket before a funeral for Marcus Guara and his family at St. Joseph Catholic Church. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Carl Juste Credit: Carl Juste

Lucia had a fierce love for her extended family and was a big-hearted child who easily connected with others. A few months ago, she stuffed all of her birthday and tooth fairy money into an envelope and asked her dad to send it to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, saying, “They need it more than I do,” her father posted on Facebook.

Milián said it was a blessing the family perished together.

“I truly believe God watched over them by not making them suffer without Lucia and Emma,” he said.