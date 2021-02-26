Rush Limbaugh buried in private cemetery in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh was buried in a private cemetery in St. Louis, his family announced Friday.
Limbaugh’s widow, Kathryn, and his family said a private ceremony with close family and friends was held Wednesday, but they did not say where he was buried.
The family said additional celebrations of Limbaugh’s life are planned, virtually and in his hometown of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, The Southeast Missourian reported.
Limbaugh died Feb. 17, a year after announcing he had lung cancer.
Limbaugh was a leading voice of the Republican Party and conservative movement for decades, with a daily radio show that was broadcast on more than 600 U.S. stations for more than 30 years.