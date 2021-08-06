Retired Marine whose troops planted U.S. flag on Iwo Jima dies

After it was removed, Severance ordered a second group of Marines to replace the flag with a bigger one. The second raising of the flag on Mount Suribachi was captured in a dramatic photo by Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal, who won a Pulitzer Prize.

The Marines would keep the first flag, and the Navy secretary would get the replacement, which flew over Mount Suribachi for the rest of the battle. Both flags are now at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Quantico, Virginia.

Caption The Iwo Jima Memorial, in Arlington, Virginia. Credit: Russell Francis Credit: Russell Francis

Severance spent his retirement quietly trying to set the record straight that there were two flag-raisings that February morning in 1945.

He cared about the flag story, he told the Union-Tribune in a 2012 interview, because it spoke to the courage and sacrifice he witnessed every day for more than a month during the battle, one of the bloodiest of the war. About 75% of his company were wounded or killed.

Severance earned a Silver Star.

Born Feb. 4, 1919, in Milwaukee, Severance grew up in Colorado and joined the Marines in 1938.

After leading Marines in WWII, he went on to fly nearly 70 missions in Korea as an aviator.

He retired from the Marine Corps in 1968.

His death was first reported Wednesday by The New York Times, which attributed the information about his passing to his family.

Survivors include two daughters, Nina Cohen and Lynn Severance; two sons, Dave Jr. and Mike Severance; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his second wife, Barbara, who died in 2017.