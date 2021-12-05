ajc logo
Playoff set: Georgia vs. Michigan, Alabama vs. Cincinnati

12/4/21 - Atlanta - Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) rolls out during the first half of the SEC Championship football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com
12/4/21 - Atlanta - Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) rolls out during the first half of the SEC Championship football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

National & World News
By RALPH D. RUSSO, Associated Press
56 minutes ago
The College Football Playoff is set and it is historic: Cincinnati will play Alabama in the Cotton Bowl and Michigan will face Georgia in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Eve

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Georgia will face Michigan and Cincinnati will play Alabama on New Year’s Eve after being selected to the College Football Playoff as a surprise-free field of four was set Sunday.

Fourth-seeded Cincinnati becomes the first team to break through college football's glass ceiling and reach the CFP from a non-Power Five conference. The Bearcats (13-0) won the American Athletic Conference and head into the postseason as the only unbeaten team in the country.

Their reward will be a matchup with the defending national champions in the Cotton Bowl. The Crimson Tide is in the playoff for the seventh time in the postseason format's eight-year history after handing Georgia its first loss of the season in the Southeastern Conference title game Saturday.

ExploreAJC's full coverage on Georgia Bulldogs

Alabama (12-1) seemed to a loss away from being eliminated from playoff contention heading into its game with Georgia. Instead, Bryce Young and the Tide lit up the Bulldogs' vaunted defense to earn the top seed.

Nick Saban's Alabama dynasty has won three playoff championships to go along with three BCS titles since 2009.

Georgia (12-1) managed to stay in the field as the third seed, becoming the second team to lose its conference title game and make the playoff. Notre Dame did the same thing last season, when it lost a rematch with Clemson in its one season playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference, a move prompted by pandemic-altered schedules.

The Bulldogs will be making their second CFP appearance when they meet second-seeded Michigan (12-1) in the Orange Bowl. The Wolverines are in the playoff for the first time after winning the Big Ten for the first time since 2004. Michigan is also the first team to make the playoff after being unranked in the AP preseason Top 25.

This is the third time two teams from the same conference are in the CFP and second time it has happened with the SEC. In the 2017 playoff, the Alabama beat Georgia in overtime to win the national title.

This year's semifinal winners will play for the national championship on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

A fan holds a sign during the second half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game between Cincinnati and Houston Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

