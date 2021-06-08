ajc logo
Pearl Harbor gates locked during possible ‘security incident’

A "potential security incident" at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam has prompted the base's gates to be closed, the U.S. military said Tuesday.
A “potential security incident” at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam has prompted the base’s gates to be closed, the U.S. military said Tuesday. (Craig T. Kojima/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP, File)

Credit: Craig T. Kojima

Credit: Craig T. Kojima

By The Associated Press

HONOLULU — A “potential security incident” at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam has prompted the base’s gates to be closed, the U.S. military said Tuesday.

The base did not elaborate on the nature of the incident. Everyone on the base is being told to shelter in place.

The base said in a news release that tours to the USS Arizona Memorial have been suspended for now. It's directing vehicles to limit their travel on roadways and to yield to emergency vehicles.

The military said an investigation is ongoing.

