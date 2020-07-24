Ocasio-Cortez rejects Yoho’s apology for remark on US Capitol steps

"It is true that we disagree on policies and visions for America but that does not mean we should be disrespectful," Yoho said.

Even as he said he was sorry, Yoho claimed he's very conscious of the dangers of "offensive name-calling."

"Having been married for 45 years with two daughters, I'm very cognizant of my language," he said.

He suggested he wasn't referring to AOC when he uttered the misogynistic epithet seconds after walking away from the argument.

"The words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to my colleagues," Yoho said.

Yoho faced off with Ocasio-Cortez Monday and called her “disgusting” for suggesting that a recent spike in New York City crime could be attributed to hungry parents shoplifting food for their families.

Ocasio-Cortez reportedly fired back by calling Yoho “rude.” That’s when the Florida lawmaker stalked off. A reporter overheard him use the foul language.

Yoho was immediately hit with a wave of criticism and calls for an apology.

Several male colleagues posted their agreement with Ocasio-Cortez’s stance on crime, and noted Yoho hadn’t seen fit to confront them about it.