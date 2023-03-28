Doctor decries gun violence after school shooting near miss

“It’s a weird feeling, knowing that just if it had happened just moments earlier, one, we might have been victims ourselves, and two, maybe I would have been there to offer immediate care,” she said.

In her post, Grayson wrote that she has operated on a school shooting victim. But, she says, she has never felt as close to the violence as she did this time.

“It’s different when you receive a patient at the hospital. I’m on my turf. I have all my skills and or tools with me and all of the team and everything,” she said. “That is definitely different than what we experienced today.”

Grayson notes that even those who survived Monday's violence will be forever changed. She says the U.S. is laying the burden of gun violence at the feet of children.

“Physically in the children that died, but also all of the children that were there today," she said. ”The counseling that’s going to be required and the way that this is going to affect their lives forever."

Grayson wrote on Facebook that the kids were great and learned about Kenya, some Swahili words and what it means to be a missionary.

Later, when an initial death toll came out, she posted an update: “3 children are confirmed dead. 3 children who learned the word ‘Jambo’ this morning from us in chapel,” she wrote, using the Swahili greeting. “3 children who didn’t have to die. Lord be with us. Lord, be with us.”