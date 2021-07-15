NEW DETAILS: Father-in-law says he pepper-sprayed Richard Sherman

“At this time, we're going to make no statements, except he didn't harm anybody ... My kids were not harmed in the incident. He's a good person and this is not his character. We're doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured." - Sherman's wife Ashley Moss, according to The Seattle Times

Sherman’s wife, Ashley Moss, called 911 late Tuesday to report that he was being belligerent, had threatened to kill himself and was driving away after drinking two bottles of hard alcohol.

“At this time, we’re going to make no statements, except he didn’t harm anybody,” she told The Seattle Times on Wednesday. “My kids were not harmed in the incident. He’s a good person and this is not his character. We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured.”

In February, King County prosecutors and the sheriff obtained an “extreme risk protection order” for Sherman, which barred him from having guns after a judge determined he posed a danger to himself or others. Details of the case were sealed, and it was not immediately clear if any weapons had been seized from him.

Caption Former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman was booked into a jail in Seattle on Wednesday morning, accused of “Burglary Domestic Violence.” Credit: Gregory Payan Credit: Gregory Payan

Sherman was booked into jail Wednesday in Seattle on suspicion of resisting arrest, malicious mischief and residential burglary. The Washington State Patrol said it also would recommend charges of driving under the influence and hit-and-run.

The burglary allegation is a felony that includes a domestic violence component because it was the home of relatives. Sherman did not enter the home, strike or try to hit any family members, authorities said.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Washington State Patrol received a 911 call from a construction crew working along a freeway east of Seattle. The caller said an apparently intoxicated driver had entered the closed construction zone. As the vehicle left the area, it struck a barricade, causing significant damage on the driver’s side, Patrol Capt. Ron Mead told reporters.

The vehicle soon became completely disabled, Mead said.

Wire coverage We pay for the right to publish content from The Associated Press because we think it’s important to help you stay up to date on national and world news. Our staff typically compiles these reports, adding supplementary information from other news sources to emphasize angles that are important to our readers.

Just before 2 a.m., Redmond police received a 911 call from the in-laws’ home, reporting that Sherman was trying to break in, Police Chief Darrell Lowe said.

Officers and state troopers responded and tried to calm the situation by developing a rapport with the football star, authorities said.

It initially seemed to work, but Sherman’s demeanor changed when the officers told him he was under arrest, Lowe said. He began walking away rapidly and fought as police tried to take him into custody, and a K-9 officer released the dog to subdue him.

Sherman got minor cuts to his lower leg and was treated at a hospital before being taken to jail. At his first court hearing, a judge will determine if there is probable cause to believe he committed a crime.

Sherman, 33, became a Seattle sports legend during seven seasons with Seahawks. The cornerback was a star in their run to a 2014 Super Bowl victory, making a game-saving play to deflect a pass in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.

He left the Seahawks after the 2017 season and played three seasons with San Francisco. He is now a free agent.