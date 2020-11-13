NEW: 3 dead, 2 missing from flooding at North Carolina campsite

Firefighters with the Winston-Salem Fire Department evacuate residents at Creekwood Apartments as floodwaters rise Thursday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. (Andrew Dye/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP) Credit: Andrew Dye Credit: Andrew Dye

In Rolesville, just north of Raleigh, police reported a child drowned Thursday in a creek swollen by the rain. The child, whose name and age were not released, was recovered unresponsive from the water about an hour later, according to Rolesville police.

According to Gillespie, the floodwaters either covered or swept away the recreational vehicles at the campground, which is next to the South Yadkin River and is home for many of the people caught in the flood.

“It was a massive amount of water. Now there’s a massive amount of debris,” he said.

Swift water rescue personnel and local fire departments saved 31 people from their vehicles, some of them hanging onto their campers, according to Gillespie. He said three people were taken to the hospital for treatment, and two have been released.

A vehicle is submerged in floodwaters on Freedom Drive in Charlotte, North Carolina. Tropical Storm Eta dumped rain across the region Thursday. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP) Credit: Jeff Siner Credit: Jeff Siner

Of the two people still missing, one of them was a child about a year old, Gillespie said.

Fixing the roads and bridges will take time, he said.

“This is not going to be a two-day fix, a two-week fix,” Gillespie said. “It will be a months-to-a-year fix.”

The campground is about 50 miles north of Charlotte, where a portion of Interstate 85 was closed because of flooding, and city officials said emergency personnel were performing water rescues. The University of North Carolina at Charlotte told students not already on campus to stay away because of widespread flooding.

To the east, some school systems dismissed classes ahead of schedule because of the rain.

Forecasters said North Carolina could expect between 2 and 5 inches of rain, with heavier amounts locally.