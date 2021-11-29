ajc logo
Maxwell, Epstein were ‘partners in crime,’ prosecutor says

In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell sits at the defense table during final stages of jury selection Monday in New York. Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein were “partners in crime” who made the sexual abuse of teenage girls since at least 1994 seem normal and casual, a prosecutor told jurors Monday at the opening of Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell sits at the defense table during final stages of jury selection Monday in New York. Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein were “partners in crime” who made the sexual abuse of teenage girls since at least 1994 seem normal and casual, a prosecutor told jurors Monday at the opening of Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)

National & World News
By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS, Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago

NEW YORK — Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein were “partners in crime” who made the sexual abuse of teenage girls since at least 1994 seem normal and casual, a prosecutor told jurors Monday at the opening of Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Pomerantz said Epstein and Maxwell, a British socialite, enticed girls as young as age 14 to engage in “so-called massages” by showering them with money and gifts before they were sexually abused.

What happened

The prosecutor sought to make clear to a jury of 12 that there was no confusion about whether Maxwell, Epstein's longtime companion, was his puppet or accomplice.

Sarah Ransome, an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, arrives to the courthouse for the start of Maxwell's trial in New York on Monday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Sarah Ransome, an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, arrives to the courthouse for the start of Maxwell's trial in New York on Monday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Sarah Ransome, an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, arrives to the courthouse for the start of Maxwell's trial in New York on Monday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

She described the 59-year-old woman as central to Epstein’s sex abuse scheme, which prosecutors say lasted more than a decade.

“She was in on it from the start. The defendant and Epstein lured their victims with a promise of a bright future, only to sexually exploit them,” Pomerantz said.

What prosecutors said

Maxwell “was involved in every detail of Epstein’s life,” the prosecutor said. “The defendant was the lady of the house.”

Even after Maxwell and Epstein stopped being romantically involved, the pair “remained the best of friends,” Pomerantz said.

Ghislaine Maxwell jail conditions 'degrading,' brother says

She said Maxwell “helped normalize abusive sexual conduct” by making the teenagers feel safe and by taking them on shopping trips and asking them about their lives, their schools and their families.

A line of people, mostly journalists, waits to enter the courthouse for the start of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A line of people, mostly journalists, waits to enter the courthouse for the start of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A line of people, mostly journalists, waits to enter the courthouse for the start of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The prosecutor spoke from an enclosed plastic see-through box that allowed her to take off her mask. Maxwell, wearing a cream-colored sweater and black pants, was at times writing and passing notes to her lawyers.

A defense lawyer was to follow the prosecutor's opening.

About Ghislaine Maxwell

The wealthy, Oxford-educated Maxwell is the daughter of British newspaper magnate Robert Maxwell, who died in 1991 after falling off his yacht — named the Lady Ghislaine — near the Canary Islands. Robert Maxwell, whose holdings at the time included the New York Daily News, was facing allegations that he had illegally looted his businesses’ pension funds.

The openings came in the afternoon, after hours in the morning were lost to questions about whether two prospective jurors could work throughout the six weeks the trial is projected to last.

In this courtroom sketch, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara E. Pomerantz gives her opening statement while pointing to Ghislaine Maxwell, seated far left, on Monday in New York. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)

In this courtroom sketch, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara E. Pomerantz gives her opening statement while pointing to Ghislaine Maxwell, seated far left, on Monday in New York. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)
In this courtroom sketch, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara E. Pomerantz gives her opening statement while pointing to Ghislaine Maxwell, seated far left, on Monday in New York. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)

During the morning, Maxwell gazed frequently at her sister, who was seated in the front row of a spectator section diminished in space by coronavirus restrictions.

One prospective juror was dismissed after he acknowledged he'd had to listen to someone he knew who was “passionate” about the case. Another juror's employment was in jeopardy until the judge contacted the employer to speed the process of approval for the juror's service.

Investigations
