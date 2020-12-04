Man linked to white supremacist group to plead guilty

Lemley and Mathews discussed “the planning of violence” at a gun rights rally in Richmond, Virginia, in January, according to prosecutors.

Bilbrough was not charged with any firearms-related offenses. A prosecutor has said Bilbrough participated in early discussions about traveling to Richmond but had tried to distance himself from the group shortly before his arrest.

Lemley and Mathews also face separate but related federal charges in Delaware, where they shared a home. A closed-circuit television camera and microphone investigators installed in the home captured Lemley talking about using a thermal imaging scope affixed to his rifle to ambush unsuspecting civilians and police officers, prosecutors said.

“I need to claim my first victim,” Lemley said last December, according to prosecutors.

Mathews talked about the Virginia rally as a “boundless” opportunity.

Mathews also videotaped himself advocating for killing people, poisoning water supplies and derailing trains, a prosecutor wrote in a court filing.

Defense attorneys have urged the judge to suppress all evidence captured by the surveillance equipment installed in the Delaware home.

“Such shocking incursions of personal privacy cannot be the penalty for exercising one’s First Amendment right to free speech no matter how odious that speech may be,” Mathews’ attorney, Joseph Balter, wrote in an Aug. 31 court filing.

Prosecutors countered that the First Amendment “has nothing to do with this case.”

“Speech and written words can prove intent and rationale behind criminal plans,” they wrote.