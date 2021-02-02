Major indexes open broadly higher; GameStop, AMC crumble

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average each rose 1.2% as of 10 a.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq rose 1.1%. Big Tech companies were among the early winners, as were several energy companies including Exxon Mobil and Marathon Petroleum, both of which reported better results than analysts were expecting. UPS rose after reporting record revenue. Treasury yields rose, as did crude oil prices.

While the broader market was solidly higher, most of Wall Street’s attention is on a set of beaten-down companies that have seen their shares surge due to intense online interest.