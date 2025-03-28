Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Hegseth tells Philippines the Trump administration will ramp up deterrence against China threat

By Jim Gomez – Associated Press
1 hour ago

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Friday that the Trump administration would work with allies to ramp up deterrence against threats across the world, including China’s aggression in the South China Sea.

Hegseth, who was visiting the Philippines, blamed the previous Biden administration for insufficient actions that emboldened aggressors like China over the years. He said the U.S. military was being rebuilt under President Donald Trump and was re-establishing its “warrior ethos” in the region, but did not elaborate.

“What we’re dealing with right now is many years of deferred maintenance, of weakness, that we need to reestablish strength and deterrence in multiple places around the globe,” Hegseth told a news conference with his Philippine counterpart, Gilberto Teodoro, after meeting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Manila.

“There’s a long line of countries in the past who have attempted to test U.S. resolve,” Hegseth added. “We are resolved at this time … to work with our partners.”

Earlier, he told Marcos that deterrence was particularly needed in the Indo-Pacific region “considering the threats from the communist Chinese.”

“Friends need to stand shoulder to shoulder to deter conflict, to ensure that there is free navigation whether you call it the South China Sea or the West Philippine Sea,” he told Marcos.

The U.S. was not gearing up for war, Hegseth said — while underscoring that peace would be won “through strength.”

The Philippines was the first stop in Hegseth’s first trip to Asia. He is due to travel next to Japan.

Hegseth said the Trump administration would commit more security assistance to the Philippines in addition to a $500 million fund to help the Philippine military modernize. The U.S. funding was first announced by the Biden administration.

The U.S. would also deploy an anti-ship missile system called the Navy Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System as well as unmanned sea vessels for largescale military exercises involving thousands of American and Filipino forces next month in the Philippines, Hegseth said.

Additionally, the allied forces agreed to stage special operations forces training in Batanes province, a cluster of islands in the northernmost tip of the Philippine archipelago across a sea border from Taiwan, he said.

Hegseth said that U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief Adm. Samuel Paparo, who heads the largest number of American combat forces outside the U.S. mainland, has “real war plans” and was ready to work with allied forces to create “strategic dilemmas for the communist Chinese that (will) help them reconsider whether or not violence or action is something they want to undertake.”

Trump’s foreign policy thrust has triggered concerns in Asia about the depth of U.S. commitment to the region. But in his talks with Marcos and Teodoro, Hegseth reaffirmed the U.S. commitment defend the Philippines if it comes under attack.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Philippine Secretary of Defense Gilberto Teodoro shake hands after joint press conference at the Armed Forces of the Philippines Headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, Philippines, Friday, March 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerard Carreon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner shake hands upon Hegseth's arrival at the Armed Forces of the Philippines Headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, Philippines, Friday, March 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerard Carreon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, center, along with Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner, salutes troops upon arriving at the Armed Forces of the Philippines Headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, Philippines, Friday, March 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerard Carreon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Philippine Secretary of Defense Gilberto Teodoro hold a joint press conference at the Armed Forces of the Philippines Headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, Philippines, Friday, March 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerard Carreon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

About the Author

Jim Gomez
More Stories

Keep Reading

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner shake hands upon Hegseth's arrival at the Armed Forces of the Philippines Headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, Philippines, Friday, March 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerard Carreon)

Credit: AP

Hegseth tells Philippines the Trump administration will ramp up deterrence against China threat

Hegseth to fly to the Philippines and Japan in first visit to Asian treaty allies at odds with China

Philippine defense chief calls China's claims in the South China Sea 'the biggest fiction and lie'

The Latest

This image provided by the Department of Homeland Security shows Philip Hegseth at DHS headquarters in Washington, Feb. 24, 2025. (Mikaela McGee/Department of Homeland Security via AP)

Credit: AP

Hegseth’s younger brother is serving in a key role as liaison and senior adviser inside the Pentagon

4m ago

From repairs to insurance, Trump's auto tariffs could make owning a car more expensive

6m ago

The Latest: Vance tours a US military base in Greenland following uproar over uninvited visit

6m ago

Featured

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., responds to reporters as the Senate works to avert a partial government shutdown ahead of the midnight deadline, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Senate votes to overturn rule that capped bank overdraft fees at $5

Bank advocates are lauding a proposed move to scrap a $5 cap on bank overdraft fees, but U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia says it could squeeze American families.

A look at who’s on the Braves’ 26-man roster for opening day

The Braves are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players to start the season.

As YSL trial dragged on, justice for other families was put on hold

The length of the YSL case meant many other criminal cases in Georgia had to be put on hold, worsening an already full backlog of cases stemming from the COVID-19 shutdowns.