Heat’s Meyers Leonard utters anti-Jewish slur during video-game play

Leonard was the lone Heat player to stand during the playing of the national anthem during the NBA’s resumption of last season in the quarantine bubble at Disney World. He said it was out of respect for family in the military, while also noting his abiding respect for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Leonard last summer stressed that he wanted to take a proactive stance with social matters.

“I truly know that I will continue to make an impact with my platform, my voice and with my resources,” he said. “I have no shame in saying that Elle and I, my wife, we donated $100,000 to the City of Miami, to Liberty City and Overtown, because they were slammed by voter suppression and COVID. And I have felt connected to this city immediately, and that was something that we felt we could do to help a place that clearly needed it.”