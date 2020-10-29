FBI says extremist threatened Trump, Obama in online posts

Another post the next day said, “I say we hang everything currently governing us, they’re all guilty!!% And what a deterrent, Rope!!!%”

Other profanity-laced posts spoke of hanging former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton “for war crimes against humanity,” the affidavit said. Another asked, “Which Governor is going to end up dragged off, and hung for treason first?”

In this courtroom drawing, Brandon Caserta, one of the defendants in the Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping case appears in federal court in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. During the hearing to review the evidence against Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Caserta, Magistrate Judge Sally Berens ordered Franks, Harris and Caserta to be held without bond until the trial and said she'd rule on the other men's bond requests on a later date. A sixth defendant from Delaware, Barry Croft, was ordered Tuesday to be transferred to Michigan to face the charges. (Jerry Lemenu via AP) Credit: Jerry Lemenu Credit: Jerry Lemenu

An exchange between Croft and an unidentified person referred to protests and “potential acts of violence” in South Carolina, including an apparent reference to Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, the affidavit said.

“I’ll be in Columbia, SC on Friday,” Croft allegedly wrote May 4. “They say they want their Governor in custody. ... I want to grab them all, and hold trial.”

A photograph of a noose carried a caption calling for hanging Obama, “both Clinton’s, Democrats, Liberals, Muslims” and others including “Ihan Omar” and “A.O.C.,” apparent references to Democratic U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez of New York, the document said.

A man charged in an alleged conspiracy to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also made threatening online comments about President Donald Trump, former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton and other prominent political figures, an FBI agent said in a federal court filing. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Whitmer has repeatedly accused Trump of encouraging extremist behavior with his rhetoric. In an interview with The Associated Press this month, she said he had “given safe harbor to hate organizations and domestic terror organizations.”

During a campaign visit Tuesday to Lansing, Michigan, Trump appeared to refer to the alleged plot when he said, “It was our people that helped her out with her problem. I mean, we’ll have to see if it’s a problem ... She blamed me, and it was our people that helped her. I don’t get it.”

Croft, whom the affidavit described as a long-haul truck driver, was ordered transferred to Michigan this month. A federal judge in Grand Rapids, Michigan, ruled during an Oct. 16 preliminary hearing there was enough evidence against five other suspects in the alleged kidnap conspiracy to send the case to a grand jury for possible indictments.

Eight men said to be members or associates of a paramilitary group called the Wolverine Watchmen and are charged in state court with counts including providing material support for terrorist acts. Some are accused of taking part in the alleged scheme against Whitmer.

Defense attorneys have described the suspects as “big talkers” who never intended to follow through with action. But investigators say some cased Whitmer’s vacation home in northern Michigan and agreed to buy explosives and tactical gear.