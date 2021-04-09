Explosive eruption rocks volcano on Caribbean’s St. Vincent

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

In the coastal town of Barrouallie, about 9 miles from the volcano, evacuees trudged toward shelters carrying backpacks, duffel bags and shopping bags stuffed with personal belongings after the explosion. Some prepared to stay there, while others were expected to board cruise ships or go to nearby islands that have offered help.

The volcano last erupted in 1979, and a previous eruption in 1902 killed some 1,600 people.

The new eruption followed mandatory evacuation orders issued Thursday for the roughly 16,000 people who live in the red zone near the volcano in the island’s northern region.

As dozens of people streamed toward safer ground, officials worried the pandemic could hamper evacuation efforts.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said in a news conference that people have to be vaccinated if they go aboard a cruise ship or are granted temporary refuge in another island. He said two Royal Caribbean cruise ships were expected to arrive Friday and a third in the coming days, as well as two Carnival cruise ships. Islands that have said they would accept evacuees include St. Lucia, Grenada, Barbados and Antigua.

“Not everything is going to go perfect, but if we all cooperate ... we will come through this stronger than ever,” Gonsalves said.

He said he was talking to Caribbean governments to accept people’s ID cards if they don’t have a passport.

“This is an emergency situation, and everybody understands that,” he said.

Gonsalves added that he highly recommends those who opt to go to a shelter in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, an island chain of more than 100,000 people, be vaccinated.

Emergency management teams have been going out to communities in the red zone and providing transportation to safer locations, including prearranged shelters, according to Joseph.

“They know who doesn’t have transportation because all of this has been canvassed before,” she said, adding that those who board cruise ships would not be taken elsewhere but would remain there for an unspecified time.

By late Thursday, shelters were filling up as a string of car lights making their way to safer ground twinkled through the darkened mountains.