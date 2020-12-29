Donald Trump, Michelle Obama most admired, Gallup says

Fauci is named by 5% of Democrats but only 1% of Republicans, while independents are split between Trump (11%) and Obama (11%), with another 3% naming Biden and 2% Fauci.

Following Michelle Obama and Harris as most admired woman were first lady Melania Trump; TV personality Oprah Winfrey; German Chancellor Angela Merkel; former first lady Hillary Clinton; U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York; Queen Elizabeth II; Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett; and climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

Pollsters surveyed 1,018 adults Dec. 1-17. The poll has margin of error of 4 percentage points.

“Past, present and future White House occupants, whether presidents or first ladies, have figured prominently when Gallup has asked Americans to name the man and woman they admire most,” Gallup said Tuesday. “As such, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden are likely to remain strong contenders for the most admired man title in the coming years.

“Should Trump continue to dominate Republicans’ consciousnesses — currently, Republicans rarely name any other public person than him — he will have a good chance of winning in future years, especially if Democrats continue to split their choices between Obama and Biden,” Gallup said. “Still, former presidents typically have not been top of mind for Americans — only Obama and Eisenhower received 10% or more mentions in any year after they left office.

“Harris’ prominent role in the forthcoming Biden administration should raise her national profile in the coming year, and possibly position her to overtake Michelle Obama as most admired woman.”